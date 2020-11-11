1/1
John Davis
Richmond - John Richard Davis, 64, passed away at his home in Richmond, Indiana on Saturday November 7, 2020. A son of the late Richard Eugene and Irene Emma (Meyer) Davis, John was born in New Castle, Indiana on January 27, 1956. He was a graduate of Chrysler High School with the class of 1975. Following high school John worked various jobs in the New Castle area, then in 1989 he was hired by the Recycling Center Inc. and moved to Richmond. He worked there as a Supervisor for the past 31 years. John's passion in life was music. He was a drummer, played in several local bands, sang at weddings and would often brighten someone's day with a random song. His greatest loves of his life were his two girls, wife, Teresa and daughter, Anna whom he enjoyed singing to, sitting around bonfires with and making smores. He had many friends, enjoyed telling stories, playing the video game "Rift" and cooking. John never knew a stranger and was the first one there to help anyone in need. He tried to live his life being a good example to others and he will be missed. John was a member of the St. Anne Catholic Church in New Castle where he served as an altar boy and played the organ in his youth.

Survivors include his wife and companion of 41 years, the former Teresa Cadwallader; 1 daughter, Anna Teresa Davis; very special friends, Bill and Debbie Kitchin and Michael Ellis. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Kenny Davis.

Memorial Contributions can be made to H.E.L.P. the Animals Shelter- P.O. Box 117/ Richmond, IN 47374 or 2nd Chance Animal Rescue- 2905 U.S. Hwy. 35 North/ Richmond, IN 47374.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. John Hall at 11 a.m. on Friday November 13, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church in New Castle. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the start of Mass. Face masks will be required. Cremation will follow at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home where online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com




Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
