John E. Lahman
Richmond - John E. Lahman, age 91 of Richmond passed away Tuesday (February 18, 2020). He was born on December 12, 1928 and graduated from Centerville High School. John retired from Transilwrap and had many hobbies including being outdoors, riding bicycles and his unwavering support for IU college basketball. His loving wife Oneida Dooley Lahman passed in 2008, they wed in 1956 and he was a supportive, loving husband for their entire 52 years of marriage.
Left to cherish his memory are his children Steven Charles (Mary) Lahmann, Tom (Rhonda) Lahman, Frank (Sherri) Lahman and Larry Lahman; 20 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Oneida and children Johnny Lee Dooley and Susan Marie Lahman.
Services for John will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday (February 24, 2020) at Riggle - Waltermann Mortuary. Rev. John Jones will officiate. Burial will immediately follow in Earlham Cemetery. Friends and family may call from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. on Monday (February 24, 2020) at the funeral home.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020