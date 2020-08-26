1/1
John "Obie" Eaton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John "Obie" Eaton

Richmond, IN - John "Obie" Eaton, age 77, passed away on Saturday, August 16th, 2020 at Reid Hospital. He was born January 14th,1943 in Henning, Tennessee to Eula and Henry Eaton. John Was a retired employee of Wernle Youth and Family Center. He was a devoted choir member and Deacon at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. He was well known for his love of painting, gardening, and fishing.

Survivors include: Wife Rosalee Eaton, daughter Marcia Tillman, 2 grandchildren and 2 great- grandchildren, Brothers Roosevelt Eaton and Howard Eaton.

He is preceded in death by: Mother Eula Eaton, father Henry Eaton, brothers Willie-Jean Eaton, James Dandridge, and Alvin Eaton, sister Ida-Mae porter, grandson Terrance Gillard, and great- granddaughter Laura Gillard.

A memorial service will be held at 12pm Saturday, August 29th, 2020 at Community Family Funeral Home. Reverend Ocie poole will officiate. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved