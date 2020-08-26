John "Obie" Eaton
Richmond, IN - John "Obie" Eaton, age 77, passed away on Saturday, August 16th, 2020 at Reid Hospital. He was born January 14th,1943 in Henning, Tennessee to Eula and Henry Eaton. John Was a retired employee of Wernle Youth and Family Center. He was a devoted choir member and Deacon at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. He was well known for his love of painting, gardening, and fishing.
Survivors include: Wife Rosalee Eaton, daughter Marcia Tillman, 2 grandchildren and 2 great- grandchildren, Brothers Roosevelt Eaton and Howard Eaton.
He is preceded in death by: Mother Eula Eaton, father Henry Eaton, brothers Willie-Jean Eaton, James Dandridge, and Alvin Eaton, sister Ida-Mae porter, grandson Terrance Gillard, and great- granddaughter Laura Gillard.
A memorial service will be held at 12pm Saturday, August 29th, 2020 at Community Family Funeral Home. Reverend Ocie poole will officiate. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com