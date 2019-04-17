Services
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Central United Methodist Church
1425 East Main Street
Richmond, IN
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Central United Methodist Church
Resources
John Hill Hudson


1937 - 2019
John Hill Hudson Obituary
John Hill Hudson

Richmond - John Hill Hudson, age 82, of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at Arbor Trace Exceptional Senior Living.

John was born on March 5, 1937, in Crayford, Kent, England, to George and Beatrice Snoxhill Hudson. He served a five year apprenticeship in wood pattern making, worked on the docks in Portsmouth, England, and attended National Foundry College in Wolverhampton, England, before moving to Henderson, Kentucky. While living in Kentucky, John worked at Tri-State Plastics in Henderson and at Sunbeam Plastics in Evansville, Indiana. He later relocated to Richmond, where he worked as a sales manager in the plastics machinery division at Natco. John was an engineer, who owned Polymer Equipment Company in Richmond and formerly taught blueprint drawing at Ivy Tech Community College in Henderson; Union City, Indiana; and Richmond. He was a member of Central United Methodist Church and the American Theatre Organ Society (ATOS) and a former member of Yokefellow. John was an accomplished pianist, organist, and piano accordionist.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Sheila Margaret Henderson Dowden Hudson; son, Stephen John Hudson of Richmond; sister, Georgina (Bob) Rowbottom of England; nieces, Josephine (Ivano) Verri of Italy and Helen (Peter) DeWinton of Christchurch, England; great-niece, Valentina Verri; great-nephews, James and Edward DeWinton; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Michael G. Hudson and parents.

Memorial visitation for John Hill Hudson will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Central United Methodist Church, 1425 East Main Street, Richmond. Memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Central United Methodist Church with Pastor Tom Ream officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Central United Methodist Church, 1425 East Main Street, Richmond, IN 47374 or ATOS, c/o Donna Parker, ATOS Membership Secretary, P.O. Box 6491, Aloha, Oregon 97007-0491.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 17, 2019
