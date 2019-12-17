Resources
More Obituaries for John Ketring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Howard Ketring

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Howard Ketring Obituary
John Howard Ketring

John Howard Ketring, age 76, passed away on Thursday Dec. 12, 2019.

John was born in Richmond on Feb. 17, 1943. He graduated in 1961 from Richmond Senior High.

He spent most of his adult life in Las Vegas as a blackjack dealer. The past few years he spent living in Texas.

Survivors include brother Rick Ketring of Texas and niece Lindsay Helms of Richmond, and nephews Lucas Ketring of Cambridge City and Caleb Ketring of Williamsburg.

John was proceeded in death by his parents Howard and Frances Ketring of Richmond and two brothers, Jim Ketring of Florida and Phil Ketring of Cambridge City.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -