John Howard Ketring
John Howard Ketring, age 76, passed away on Thursday Dec. 12, 2019.
John was born in Richmond on Feb. 17, 1943. He graduated in 1961 from Richmond Senior High.
He spent most of his adult life in Las Vegas as a blackjack dealer. The past few years he spent living in Texas.
Survivors include brother Rick Ketring of Texas and niece Lindsay Helms of Richmond, and nephews Lucas Ketring of Cambridge City and Caleb Ketring of Williamsburg.
John was proceeded in death by his parents Howard and Frances Ketring of Richmond and two brothers, Jim Ketring of Florida and Phil Ketring of Cambridge City.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019