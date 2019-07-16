|
John King Wallace
Richmond - John King Wallace, age 60, of Richmond, Indiana, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at his home.
Born August 20, 1958, in Connersville, Indiana, to Charles King and Janet Lee Hampton Wallace, John was a 1977 graduate of National Trail High School. He served in the U.S. Army. John moved to Richmond in 2015, after having lived in Florida for 15 years. He formerly worked as a salesman in home improvement for various companies, including L.J. Stone Company, Inc. John was a former member of American Legion Post 360 in New Paris, Ohio. He enjoyed golfing and music, including sitting for hours and singing. One of the things people loved most about John was that he was extremely honest and would tell you exactly what he thought. John will be dearly missed by his family.
Survivors include his daughter, Laura Bratton of Richmond; grandchildren, Haleigh Marie and Ja-Lee Denise Turner, Jaden Taylor Mitchell Wallace, and Raylan John Edward Bratton, all of Richmond; sisters, Rebecca Wallace-Colley of New Castle, Indiana, and Sarah Wallace-Maish of New Paris, Ohio; brothers, Charles Wayne (Donna) Wallace of Lewisburg, Ohio, Thomas Lee (Becky) Wallace of New Paris, David Michael (Barb) Wallace of Eaton, Ohio, and Keith Mitchell Wallace of Milton, Florida; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Edward Bratton; sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Baker Wallace; and former wife, C. Denise Hayes Wallace.
Visitation for John King Wallace will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor David Storvick officiating. There will be military honors provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Wayne County Honor Guard, 801 East Main Street, Richmond, IN 47374.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 16, 2019