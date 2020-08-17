John M. RossRICHMOND - John M. Ross passed away on August 16, 2020. He was born January 28, 1938 in Richmond, Indiana. He is survived by his wife Marcia Ross, two sons, John (Brooke) Ross and Corey Ross. Three grandchildren, Desiree, Desmond and Kenzie Ross. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Helen and Audrie Ross, two brothers, Audrie Ross Jr. and Robert Ross, four sisters, Mary Margaret Briggs, Joan Skinner, Glennis Collier and Betty Cooper and a host of nieces and nephews.John retired from the Richmond Police Department with 20 years of service and the Wayne County Sheriff Department after 17 years of service. He was employed by Paust Printers and a driver for Mike Nottingham Automotive and Wetzel Auto. John was a Mayoral Candidate for Richmond, Indiana. He was a member and past president of the FOP #63, a lifetime member of the American Legion #359, a member of the Optimist Club and a coach of the boy's baseball team. John was a 1997 member of the Bowling Hall of Fame, a Coach and Organizer of the RPD baseball and basketball teams. John was the past president of the Wayne County Bowling Assoc.Arrangements entrusted to Community Family Funeral Home. Private burial will be at the Clemens Cemetery in Long, Ohio at the convenience of the family.