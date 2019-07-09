Services
Dr. John M. Voges


1937 - 2019
Dr. John M. Voges Obituary
Dr. John M. Voges

Fountain City - Dr. John M. Voges, DDS, 81, of Fountain City, passed away on Sunday, July 7.

He was born in Terre Haute, Indiana on September 18, 1937, to Adolph and Lenore Schultz Voges, both of whom preceded him in death. He was a 1955 graduate of Wiley High School in Terre Haute. He served in the US Air Force from 1955-59. He earned his Bachelors Degree from Indiana University in 1962 and his DDS from the Indiana University School of Dentistry in 1966.

Dr. Voges operated a private practice in Fountain City from 1967 until his retirement, specializing in oral surgery and dental prosthetics.

In death, his gift of tissue donation will improve the lives of many needy recipients.

Dr. Voges is survived by his former wife, Vicki Ratcliffe and her husband, Rex; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Patricia and Paul Sturgis; and several nieces & nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dolores Norman.

Dr. Voges requested private burial in Willow Grove Cemetery in Fountain City.

Dr. Voges encouraged contributions for the Fountain City Fire Dept, 312 West Main Street, Fountain City, IN 47341 or Help The Animals, 2101 West Main Street, Richmond, IN 47374.

The Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, Fountain City, is assisting with arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com .
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 9, 2019
