John P. Lester
Hagerstown - John Paul Lester, 65, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, after a long hard fight with Muscular Dystrophy. John was born on January 6, 1954 to Herbert and Bertha (Johnson) Lester, outside of Hagerstown. He lived his entire life in Hagerstown. He is survived by his son, Robert; his daughter, Kelly; a grandson, Caleb; his sister, Linda (Hank) Richardson and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David. To respect his wishes, no public services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hagerstown FFA, in care of the high school, or to at www.mda.org/donate.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 3, 2019