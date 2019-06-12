|
Eldorado - John J. Porter, 81, of Eldorado, Ohio passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Golden Rule in Richmond. He was born on September 25, 1937 in Elliott County, Kentucky to the late Verl Porter and Mona Stapleton Porter.
On July 17, 1982, he married Sarah Ellen Gregory in Oxford, Ohio.
John served in the United States National Guard for four years, where he drove a Deuce & a half.
John was the Pastor of Liberty Church of Nazarene from 1975 until 1981 and continued to be an active member in the church. For 10 years, he was a truck driver for NTB Trucking in Tipp City, Ohio.
In his leisure time, he was a pilot and loved to fly. He and his wife Ellen ran a flight school at Richmond Municipal Airport in Richmond, Indiana for 10 years. He was very proud to accomplish swimming across the Ohio River. John was also an outdoorsman.
Along with his wife of 37 years, he is survived by two daughters, Charlene (Tony) Thomas, of Winslow, Indiana and Mary Guthrie, of Chrisney, Indiana; two sons, David (Joanne) Porter, of Newport News, Virginia, Gary (Tammy) Porter, of Grandview, Indiana; two step sons, Jeffery (Susan) Gentry, of Richmond, Indiana and Patrick Buckley, of College Corner, Ohio; 16 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren; a sister in law, Stella Oliver; and a brother in law David Allen.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Lillie Allen.
Visitation for John will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Liberty Church of Nazarene, 220 W. High Street, Liberty, Indiana 47353.The funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm at the church with Jeff Adams officiating. Burial will follow in College Corner Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 12, 2019