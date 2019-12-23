Services
Lynn, Ind. - John R. Resetar, age 44, of Lynn, Indiana, died Sunday, December 22, 2019, at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Born July 29, 1975, in Richmond, Indiana, to Richard E. and Marcella Resetar, John was a life-long resident of Wayne and Randolph County. He enjoyed drag racing, helping others, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 11 years, Victoria A. "Vicky" Resetar; daughter, Winter R. Resetar of Muskogee, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Benjamin and Bellamy; sisters, Sherry (Marty) Gonzalez of Texas, Gina Ryan of Richmond, and Megan (Brett) Stewart of Lynn; other family members, Heidi Lipscomb, Sierra Kirtley and her daughter, Lily; and many friends, including, Jeff Shepherd, Jesse Cain, and James Plyley.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Larry Lipscomb II.

Services for John R. Resetar will be announced by the family at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019
