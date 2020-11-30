John Rauss
Fountain City - John E. Rauss, 60, passed away in the comfort of his home on Saturday, November 28, with his family by his side.
John was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on January 13, 1960. He was a 1978 graduate of Richmond High School.
John formerly worked for the Richmond Parks Department, back when they maintained the zoo at Glen Miller Park. He later farmed before taking a job with the Wayne County Highway Department. He retired in January 2020 after 32 years of service.
John enjoyed riding dirt bikes and snowmobiles growing up. He loved spending time outdoors fishing, hunting, hiking or even just mowing the yard. In his younger years, he was an avid parachutist with many jumps under his belt. He enjoyed watching his children grow up and attending their activities and was looking forward to doing the same for his grandson.
John will be missed by his wife of 28 years, Miki Rauss; daughter, Hannah Rauss; son, Logan Rauss; grandson, Greyson Rauss; sister, Lisa Baker & husband, Steve, of Greensburg; brother, Jeffrey Rauss; mother-in-law & father-in-law, Trinda & Roger Thomas; sisters-in-law, Rae Kidwell and Jamie Chancellor; brother-in-law, Barry Thomas; and nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John E. & Mary Louise Welker Rauss; maternal and paternal grandparents and brother-in-law, Brian Thomas.
Memorial visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Wednesday, December 2 at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US Highway 27, Fountain City.
The funeral home will require all attendees to wear a mask while visiting. Plan to provide your own.
Memorial contributions are encouraged for the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, 636 Morris Turnpike, Suite 3A, Short Hills, NJ 07078 or at give.reeve.org
.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com
.