Lawrenceburg - John "Jack" Robert Craven, 61, passed away on Sunday, August 9th at 4:40 a.m.



He was born in Batesville, Indiana on February 2nd, 1959 to Robert and Elizabeth Craven. He graduated in 1977 from Lawrenceburg High School, where he was active in many sports; Football, State Champions '75; Track, Conference Champions '74 and '75; and swimming. He married the mother of his children (Patricia Mackey) on June 14th, 1980. He married the love of his life (Pamela Fultz) on April 15th, 1995.



Living in Richmond, Indiana for 40 years, he had a long career in restaurant management before starting his own business, Mother's Little Helper. He was a lifelong fan of the Bengals and Cincinnati Reds. He enjoyed music, church and cheese.



He was preceded in death by his father Robert Craven; mother Elizabeth Craven; and survived by his daughter Amanda Sebring; daughter Kara Roosa; son Army Staff Sergeant Robert Craven; grandson Ashton Roosa; granddaughter Alexa Roosa; sister Jane Noel; brother Jeff Craven; and many nieces and nephews.



Services will be announced soon. In lieu of flowers, contributions to final expenses can be sent via Paypal to acraven4@ivytech.edu.









