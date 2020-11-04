John Thomas Hill
Richmond, IN - John Thomas Hill "Tom" born on March 25th, 1941 passed away Saturday, October 31st, 2020 at Reid Hospital surrounded by his wife and children. He was laid to rest in Earlham Cemetery.
A lifelong resident of Richmond, Tom graduated from RHS in 1959. He was a member of the 1956 Undefeated RHS State Champion Football team, also undefeated 1958, 2-yr All-State Football Offensive Guard nominee. In his senior year, he was a member of the RHS State Champion Wrestling Team, crowned RHS Homecoming King and met one of Richmond's first foreign exchange students, Taraneh Mohandes who later became his wife.
Tom attended Miami University, Oxford, Ohio on a wrestling scholarship and was a member of the 1961 MAC Wrestling Championship team, played Football a portion of his freshman year, a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He later graduated in 1964 with honors from Tri-State College with a B.S in Mechanical Engineering.
Tom was President of Hill Brothers Plumbing & Heating until his retirement in 2005. He was a lifelong member of Central United Methodist Church, and the Webb Lodge #24 Free & Accepted Masons. A world traveler, Tom visited many countries around the world sharing construction knowledge and Methodist Church values.
He was known to his family as a skilled popcorn maker, big-time wrestling opponent, and overall good guy. His nephews revered him as the Superman whom they tried to tap out in the living room during TV commercials. Tom was also known to reward the hard work of nieces, nephews, and neighborhood children with a ride in the back of his truck to Dairy Queen and Pizza King.
Tom is survived by his wife, Taraneh of Richmond, sons Dean Hill and wife Fabiola Hill of Los Alamitos, CA, John Hill and Kim Petro Hill of Columbus, OH, daughter Tina Hill of New York City, granddaughters Sophia and Isabella Hill and sisters Pat Sowers of Indianapolis, IN, Carol Banning of Centerville, IN and preceded in death by sister Sharon Sue Porterfield of Estes Park, CO.
Kind in heart and mind, Tom was never known to have uttered an unkind word of friend or foe. A believer in the goodness of mankind, he championed others in second chances and redemption. As such, he worked with a few local charities which exemplified this belief.
Donations in his name may be made to these local charities he supported: Boys & Girls Club of Richmond, Hope House of Richmond, and Central United Methodist Church. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Service is handling arrangements. Online Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com
