Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
John Thomas Myers Obituary
John Thomas Myers

Debary, Fla. - John Thomas Myers, age 76, formerly of Richmond, Indiana, died Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Halifax Hospice in Orange City, Florida.

Born October 2, 1942, in Angola, Indiana, to Lester "Quentin" and Columbia Rose Wing Myers, John was a 1961 graduate of Hamilton High School and a 1965 graduate of Purdue University. He worked for Bartlemay & Associates for most of his career in Richmond as an industrial sales representative. John was a former member of Forest Hills Country Club and Elks Lodge #649. He moved to Florida in 2008. John enjoyed reading, traveling, and gardening.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Robbin Ann Bartlemay Myers, to whom he was married on May 29, 1964; daughter, Shelley Myers Richter of Mason, Ohio; sons, Christopher Myers of Windermere, Florida, and Jeffrey Myers of Orlando, Florida; grandchildren, Courtney Richter of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Braedon Richter of Mason, Ohio; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Donald Myers, Alice Simper, and Priscilla Gnagy.

Memorial visitation for John Thomas Myers will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Dave Warner officiating. Burial will be in Webster Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: , Wayne County Unit, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN, 46278.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 10, 2019
