John Timothy "Tim" Harkleroad
Richmond - John Timothy "Tim" Harkleroad, age 66, of Richmond, Indiana, died unexpectedly Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at his home.
Born December 6, 1953, in Richmond, Indiana, to Robert L. and Marlene A. Phelps Harkleroad, Tim was a life-long resident of this community. He graduated from Richmond High School in 1972. Tim retired from Belden in 2015, after 43 years of service and was a member of the Belden 25 Year Club. He was also a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Tim enjoyed riding his motorcycle.
Survivors include his sons, Kenneth Justin Harkleroad and Rhett Lee Harkleroad, both of Richmond; sisters, Tammy Russell and Lynn (John) Matthews, both of Richmond; brother, Terry Harkleroad of Richmond; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be no public services for John Timothy "Tim" Harkleroad. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Riley Children's Foundation, 30 South Meridian Street, Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com
.