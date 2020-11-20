1/1
John Timothy "Tim" Harkleroad
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Timothy "Tim" Harkleroad

Richmond - John Timothy "Tim" Harkleroad, age 66, of Richmond, Indiana, died unexpectedly Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at his home.

Born December 6, 1953, in Richmond, Indiana, to Robert L. and Marlene A. Phelps Harkleroad, Tim was a life-long resident of this community. He graduated from Richmond High School in 1972. Tim retired from Belden in 2015, after 43 years of service and was a member of the Belden 25 Year Club. He was also a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Tim enjoyed riding his motorcycle.

Survivors include his sons, Kenneth Justin Harkleroad and Rhett Lee Harkleroad, both of Richmond; sisters, Tammy Russell and Lynn (John) Matthews, both of Richmond; brother, Terry Harkleroad of Richmond; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be no public services for John Timothy "Tim" Harkleroad. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Riley Children's Foundation, 30 South Meridian Street, Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Doan & Mills Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved