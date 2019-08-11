|
|
John W. Hosier
RICHMOND - John W. Hosier 85 of Richmond passed away August 8, 2019 at Heritage House of Richmond. He was born November 7, 1933 in Union City, Indiana to William and Ruth Wiggins Hosier and lived in this area most of his life.
John served in the Army.
He was a machinist at NATCO and worked at West End Bank.
He was a member of a traveling bowling team.
He is survived by one daughter Traci Hinsky, one son Ryan (Tracey) Hosier, six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, one brother Charles "Pete" Thornburg, several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 11, 2019