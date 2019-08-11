Services
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765/962-9526
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hosier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. Hosier


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John W. Hosier Obituary
John W. Hosier

RICHMOND - John W. Hosier 85 of Richmond passed away August 8, 2019 at Heritage House of Richmond. He was born November 7, 1933 in Union City, Indiana to William and Ruth Wiggins Hosier and lived in this area most of his life.

John served in the Army.

He was a machinist at NATCO and worked at West End Bank.

He was a member of a traveling bowling team.

He is survived by one daughter Traci Hinsky, one son Ryan (Tracey) Hosier, six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, one brother Charles "Pete" Thornburg, several nieces and nephews.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
Download Now