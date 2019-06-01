|
John W. Keller, LTC, US Army (Ret.), 88, of Richmond, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 30.
Visitation for Mr. Keller will be held from 4-7 pm on Sunday, June 2, at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Monday, June 3 at First English Lutheran Church, 2727 East Main Street, Richmond. Interment with military rites will follow in Green Mound Cemetery in New Madison, Ohio.
Additional obituary information is pending.
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 1, 2019