Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith-McQuiston Funeral Home
321 Us 27 S
Fountain City, IN 47341
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
First English Lutheran Church
2727 East Main Street
Richmond, IN
John W. Keller Obituary
John W. Keller, LTC, US Army (Ret.), 88, of Richmond, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 30.

Visitation for Mr. Keller will be held from 4-7 pm on Sunday, June 2, at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Monday, June 3 at First English Lutheran Church, 2727 East Main Street, Richmond. Interment with military rites will follow in Green Mound Cemetery in New Madison, Ohio.

Additional obituary information is pending.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com .
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 1, 2019
