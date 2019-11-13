Services
John Wade "Ben" Isaacs

John Wade "Ben" Isaacs Obituary
John Wade "Ben" Isaacs

Richmond - John Wade "Ben" Isaacs, age 83, of Richmond, Indiana, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Reid Health.

Born July 31, 1936, in Irvine, Kentucky, to Powell and Edna (Sparks) Isaacs, Ben lived in Richmond most of his life. He retired in 1999 after working for several local manufacturing companies. Ben attended Victory Baptist Church. He enjoyed attending the sporting events of his grandkids, nieces, and nephews. Ben loved his family dearly.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Catherine (Cottongim) Isaacs; son, Danny (Annette) Isaacs of Richmond; grandchildren, Andy, Zack, and Jesse Isaacs, Michelle (Brad) Overman, and Rebecca (Brian) Adams; great-grandchildren, Dylan and Tylor Isaacs and Rayannon and Derek Overman; sister, Pauline Isaacs of Richmond; brother, Billy Isaacs of Richmond; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation for John Wade "Ben" Isaacs will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Joel McIntyre and brother-in-law, Pastor Steve Fox officiating. Burial will be in Abington Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Victory Baptist Church, 779 Salisbury Road South, Richmond, IN 47374.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
