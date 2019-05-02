Services
Calling hours
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Mount Olive Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Mount Olive Baptist Church
Johnnie Mae Hunter Obituary
Johnnie Mae Hunter

Richmond - Johnnie Mae Hunter was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 26, 2019. She was a loving wife, dedicated mother, and faithful church member throughout her life. Johnnie was born January 13, 1943 in Goodwater, Alabama to John and Elizabeth Leverette. Johnnie met her Husband Charles (Bobby) Hunter in Birmingham, AL and got engaged in 1960. She moved to Richmond, IN in 1961 then upon Bobby's arrival the two were united in holy matrimony on June 30, 1962. Three children were born though this union Carlos "Los" Hunter, Demetrius "Mecy" Hunter, and Charlene Patrice "Tricey" Hunter.

Johnnie was a faithful employee to PRC Recording Company and Cox's Grocery Store (where everyone knew her as "Ms. Johnnie"), until she retired from Marsh as an office manager. She was a devoted member of Mount Olive Baptist Church where she served as the Secretary of the Senior Choir, Tuesday Morning Bible Study Instructor, Alternate Church School Teacher, and member of the Benevolence Committee. Johnnie also enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends.

Johnnie Mae leaves many family members and friends behind to cherish her memory: Husband Charles Hunter, Brothers Billy Leverette, David Leverette; Sons Carlos Hunter, Delano Givans, Demetrius Hunter; Daughter Charlene Patrice Hunter; Grandchildren Lawrance (Julie) Hunter, Krystal Hunter, Kelly Hunter, Quinten Hunter, Taylor Patterson, Trevor Hunter, Preston Hunter; Great Grandchildren Amareea Hunter, Kamryn Holt; nephews Jermaine Leverette, Sean Leverette, David Leverette Jr., William (Sally) Chatard; nieces Teresa James, Tyra Love, Tyesha Clowney; and special friends Carol Ann Mack, April Jones, and her Mount Olive Church family.

Johnnie was preceded in death by her Mother Elizabeth Leverette, Father John Leverette Sr., Brother John Leverette Jr., and friend Josie Allen.

Funeral service for Johnnie Mae will be held at Mount Olive Baptist Church on Saturday, May 4th. The calling is 11AM-1PM followed by the funeral service at 1PM. Burial Earlham Cemetery.
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 2, 2019
