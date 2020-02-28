|
|
Johnny Duncil
Richmond - Johnny Duncil 54 of Richmond passed away February 26, 2020. He was born April 3, 1965 in Onieda, Kentucky to William "Meril" and Margie Dell Duncil and lived here most of his life. He is survived by his two daughters Nickole Duncil of Richmond, Kaylee Duncil of Milton, two grandchildren Brooklyn, Drake, two sisters Jen (Eddie) Hatfield of Florida, Marylyn Duncil of Richmond, one brother Randy Duncil of Richmond, several nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and son Liam Christian Duncil who passed away in 2018. Graveside services will be 1:30PM Wednesday March 4, 2020 in Earlham Cemetery with Pastor Jacob Gibson officiating. Friends may call from 12:00PM to 1:00PM Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to the Liam Duncil Scholarship through Centerville High School Dollars for Scholars 507 Willow Grove Road Centerville, Indiana 47330.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020