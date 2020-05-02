|
|
Johnny Harold Willis
Hagerstown - Johnny Harold Willis, 84, of Hagerstown, passed away of Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Henry Community Hospital. He was born in Monterey, TN on May 16, 1935 to John Calvin and Artie Mae (Walker) Willis and had resided in Wayne County since 1953. He served with US Marine Corps from 1954 to 1956, was a retired employee of Chrysler Corp. in New Castle, and was a member of Milton Lodge #108 F&AM. Johnny loved his family and rarely missed his grandkid's activities and sporting events. He loved boating, woodworking and gardening. His life long passion was raising and training his horses. Survivors include his wife, Freda (Little) Willis; 2 daughters, Lori Willis Denhart (Lee) and Kim Willis Werking (Randy); 4 grandchildren, Dustin Harold Jones (Jennifer), Malinda Mink, Sydney Denhart and Jesseca Denhart; 5 great-grandchildren, Christopher, Coleton, Camille, Kendra and Blake; 2 siblings, Barbara Dillman and Coy Willis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Dimple Gilpatrick, and a special nephew, Darrell Gillpatrick. Visitation will be 1 to 2 PM on Monday, May 4, at Brick Cemetery. Services will follow at 2PM. Rev. Mark Denney will officiate. Due to Corona Virus restrictions, there will be limited numbers permitted at the graveside at any one time. Social distancing will be observed. For those unable to attend, you are encouraged to leave condolences and share memories at www.culbersonfh.com. A recording of the service will also be shared there.
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 2 to May 3, 2020