Johnny Hartley
Liberty - John F. "Johnny" Hartley, 79, of Liberty, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, at home. He was born March 7, 1941 to John D. Hartley and Ruth Hartley. He graduated from Short High School in 1959 and attended automotive and diesel trade school in Nashville, Tennessee.
He worked at Grimme Dist. Co., Brunner Motor Co., and Montgomery-Jones Service in Liberty. In 1966 he began working for the Department of the Army at Richmond, Indiana, and later at Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indianapolis as a civilian mechanic. In 1969 he began working for the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier in Liberty, transferring in 1984 to Richmond Post Office in the maintenance department, and retiring from there in 2000.
After retiring from USPS, he worked a few years at Roy's Lawn & Garden and ACE Hardware in Oxford, OH, until health issues mandated his retirement.
Johnny served in the U.S. Army Reserves for 6 years. He was a 15-year member of the Liberty Fire Department. He also was a member of the Liberty Masonic Lodge #58 F&AM.
Johnny loved his antique cars, woodworking, and his little dog, Ozzie.
Surviving family includes his wife, Sue, of 46 years; his son, Chris Hartley, of Liberty; his daughter, Ashley Hartley, of Florida, six grandchildren, and numerous cousins.
There will be no public services. Cremation and private burial services will be held at the convenience of the family. Urban-Winkler Liberty Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Union County Animal Shelter or the . To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020