Johnny D. "John" Hicks, 67, of Connersville, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Reid Health in Richmond.
John was born in Albany, Kentucky, August 12, 1952, to Harold and LaDonna Hoover Hicks, both of whom preceded him in death. In 1970, he graduated from Tri High School in Henry County where he had been a member of the baseball team. John played in several softball leagues and enjoyed playing golf. John was employed for over twenty-seven years at Visteon and its predecessors as a welder in the maintenance department. For the past ten years, he had traveled as a certified welding inspector for HRV of New York City. John loved his Harley and attending sprint car races with his grandson, Kolton and brother, Dick.
John is survived by his wife, the former Cindy Conley, who he married July 9, 2010, in Gatlinburg, Tennessee; daughter: Amanda Phelps of Connersville; his brother: Richard Hicks and his wife, Sherry of Connersville; three grandchildren: Destiny Snyder, Damon Snyder, both of Shelbyville; Kolton Snyder of Connersville; aunts, uncles, cousins and a niece: Jenny Hicks and her husband, Tom of Warsaw.
There will be no public services following cremation. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fayette County , PO Box 480, Connersville, IN 47331. For additional information and to send condolences or memories, go to
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019