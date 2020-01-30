|
Johnny L. Smith
Richmond, IN - Johnny L. Smith, 84, of Richmond, IN and formerly of Preble County, OH and former 11 year resident of Athens, AL; passed away early Wednesday morning, January 29, 2020. Born on July 1, 1935 in Knox County, KY, he was the 3rd of 8 children born to the now late Oscar and Lillie Della (Murray) Smith. Johnny retired in 1982 after 20 years with Richmond Gear. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death on October 8, 2018 by beloved wife Deloris A. (York) Smith, whom he married November 22, 1958; brothers and sister Bill E. Smith, Bob C. Smith, Rosie Harmon, Raymond Smith and Lloyd Smith.
Surviving family are daughters Robin Hensley and husband Mike of Richmond, Teresa El Abbassi of Hamilton and Vicky Wheeler and husband Patrick of Hazel Green, AL; grandchildren Bryon Hensley and wife Marysol, Eric Hensley and wife Sarah, Christian Combs, Kyle Winter, Ryan El Abbassi, Miriam El Abbassi and Trevor Wheeler; great grandson Michael Garcia-Hensley; brother Harvey O. Smith of Greenville, OH and Martha M. Barnes also of Greenville; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on the family from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens - 3377 US Rt. 35 - West Alexandria, OH. Services will start at 1:00 PM at the funeral home with burial at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery. www.rlcfc.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020