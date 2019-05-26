Services
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Losantville - Jon L. Love, 79, of Losantville, passed away on May 22, 2019. He was born on November 24, 1939, in Wayne County, Indiana, to Louis and Dorothy (Cox) Love.

Jon was a 1957 graduate of Centerville High School, and attended Earlham College. He was also a member of the US Air Force Reserve. Jon worked at Eaton Automotive Gear Works in Richmond as well as serving as a Correctional Officer at the Pendleton Correctional Facility for 23 years. He also was a farmer and an avid collector of model tractors.

He is survived by his brother Stephen Love.

Jon was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Patricia Love.

A service to celebrate Jon's life will be at 3:00 p.m., on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial will follow at the New Liberty Cemetery in Lynn.

Friends and family may call from 1-3 p.m., on Tuesday, at the funeral home.

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 26, 2019
