|
|
Jon T. Rader
Richmond, IN - Jon T. Rader, age 45, passed away at his residence surrounded by his loving family on March 31, 2020. He was born August 29, 1974, to Tilford and Diane Rader in Richmond, Indiana.
Jon lived in Richmond. He enjoyed being outside with family. He was very caring; always looking out for the people he loved. He loved taking walks in the park and being on the beach. He loved being around his "littles", Unique, Miracle and Tinsley; hearing them laugh always put a smile on his face. He had a colorful life and loved with all his heart. Jon was very loved and will be missed.
He leaves to cherish his memory; his parents, Tilford and Diane Rader of Richmond; fiancé: Emily McClellan of Richmond; one son: Nicklaus Tilford Rader of Richmond (his everything, proudest moment in his life); two sisters: Kimberly Young of Tulsa, OK, and Judith Maddox of Richmond; five nieces: Jennifer Albertson, Sheena Young, Brittnieh Albertson, Tanara Young and Breauna Young; two nephews: Ryan Albertson and Tyrell Young; uncles: J.D. Mackey, Ron Mackey, Rick Shull and Dave Rader; cousins: David Rader Jr., Patty Williams, Chris Orvis, Becky Adams, Jessica Shull, Amanda Shull, Chris Mackey and Angie Mackey; and a host of other relatives and friends including a longtime friend, Glen Young (JR).
The family wishes to give special thanks to Jon's fiancé, Emily McClellan for her wonderful and loving care.
There will be no public services. Following cremation, burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Community Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Send online condolences to www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020