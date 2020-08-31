Jonathan Blake Farmer
Liberty - Jonathan Blake Farmer, 23, of Liberty, passed away unexpectedly due to an epileptic seizure on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Reid Health in Richmond. He was born on March 28, 1997, in Oxford, Ohio, and is the son of Michael Farmer and Wanda Reece Farmer.
He participated with Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Jonathan really enjoyed going to Abilities in Richmond. He loved trains and working on puzzle books. He also loved spending time in his garage man cave listening to music. One of his favorite things was to sit on the back porch swing and watch the hummingbirds. He enjoyed taking care of them and one of his chores was to make sure they had food in their feeders.
He is survived by his parents and his brother, Cole, whom he loved very much, his maternal grandmother, Joye Napier, as well as numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Jonathan was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Paul and Mildred Farmer, and his maternal grandfather, Earl Reece.
Services for Jonathan will be held at the convenience of the family.
