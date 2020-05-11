|
|
Jordyn Donahue
Winchester - Jordyn T.J. Donahue 24 of Winchester Indiana passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 2, 2020. Born August 1, 1995 in Richmond Indiana.
Jordyn was a high school graduate who attended Winchester High school. He had a special talent for poetry and writing Essays. Due to an essay written in the 8th grade on "What freedom means to me" he was 1 of 4 chosen to receive the honor of laying the wreath at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington DC. Jordyn was one of a kind. He marched to the beat of his own drum. Jordyn had amazing strength. He fought unimaginable challenges and conquered many. Jordyn had the most loving heart. He always wanted to make people smile, feel special, heard, and understood. He loved and protected his mother, with whom he had a special bond. He enjoyed taking walks, fishing, music, video games, Mardi Gras, and anything to do with the Joker. Most of all he enjoyed making people laugh. He loved his pets, holidays, elephants, adventures and spending time with family and friends. Jordyn will always be remembered for his smile, laughter, compassion and strength.
Jordyn is survived by his Mother Stefanie Rose (Donahue) and Step-father Mike Rose of Winchester, In. Father Jason Goodwin (Sierra Henry) of Richmond, In. Maternal Grandfather Roger Donahue (Rita) of Lynn In. Paternal grandmother Dianna Key of Greenfield, In. Sisters Jazzmen Hopkins (Lewis), Jenee Snyder (Lewis) Jayla Lewis and Justice Merritt. Brothers Jason Goodwin, Jaron Merritt and Jacob Goodwin of Richmond In. Special Uncle Jason Donahue of Parkerburg, WV, Many other special family and friends.
Jordyn is preceded in death by his Maternal grandmother Judy Donahue of Richmond, In. Paternal Grandfather Carroll "Butch' Goodwin of Richmond In and sister Jy Goodwin of Richmond, In. Along with many other beloved family, friends and special pets.
A celebration of Jordyn's life will be at 7:00 p.m., on Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester. Friends and family may call from 5-7 p.m., on Friday, at the funeral home. Contributions can be made to a mental health .
