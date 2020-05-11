Services
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
Resources
More Obituaries for Jordyn Donahue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jordyn Donahue

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jordyn Donahue Obituary
Jordyn Donahue

Winchester - Jordyn T.J. Donahue 24 of Winchester Indiana passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 2, 2020. Born August 1, 1995 in Richmond Indiana.

Jordyn was a high school graduate who attended Winchester High school. He had a special talent for poetry and writing Essays. Due to an essay written in the 8th grade on "What freedom means to me" he was 1 of 4 chosen to receive the honor of laying the wreath at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington DC. Jordyn was one of a kind. He marched to the beat of his own drum. Jordyn had amazing strength. He fought unimaginable challenges and conquered many. Jordyn had the most loving heart. He always wanted to make people smile, feel special, heard, and understood. He loved and protected his mother, with whom he had a special bond. He enjoyed taking walks, fishing, music, video games, Mardi Gras, and anything to do with the Joker. Most of all he enjoyed making people laugh. He loved his pets, holidays, elephants, adventures and spending time with family and friends. Jordyn will always be remembered for his smile, laughter, compassion and strength.

Jordyn is survived by his Mother Stefanie Rose (Donahue) and Step-father Mike Rose of Winchester, In. Father Jason Goodwin (Sierra Henry) of Richmond, In. Maternal Grandfather Roger Donahue (Rita) of Lynn In. Paternal grandmother Dianna Key of Greenfield, In. Sisters Jazzmen Hopkins (Lewis), Jenee Snyder (Lewis) Jayla Lewis and Justice Merritt. Brothers Jason Goodwin, Jaron Merritt and Jacob Goodwin of Richmond In. Special Uncle Jason Donahue of Parkerburg, WV, Many other special family and friends.

Jordyn is preceded in death by his Maternal grandmother Judy Donahue of Richmond, In. Paternal Grandfather Carroll "Butch' Goodwin of Richmond In and sister Jy Goodwin of Richmond, In. Along with many other beloved family, friends and special pets.

A celebration of Jordyn's life will be at 7:00 p.m., on Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester. Friends and family may call from 5-7 p.m., on Friday, at the funeral home. Contributions can be made to a mental health .

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 11 to May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jordyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -