Joseph D. Moubray
Richmond - Joseph D. Moubray, age 87, of Richmond, Indiana, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Dayton Veterans Medical Center in Ohio.
Born May 16, 1933, in Dresden, Tennessee, to William and Lois Winston Moubray, Joseph moved to Richmond in 1996. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1960. Joseph was a welder by trade. He enjoyed gardening, carpentry, playing guitar, and listening to the radio.
Survivors include his children, Ernie (Judy) Moubray of Wichita Falls, Texas, Lois Jean (Edward) Kozar and Karen Sue (Dave) Coffman, both of Richmond, and Jean (Delton) Smith of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and many friends, including special neighbors, Scott and May O'Malley.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 19 years, Emma Jean Brown Moubray, who died July 10, 2013, and parents.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we regret to inform you that services for Joseph D. Moubray will be private with Pastor Allen Henderson officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery with military honors provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com
