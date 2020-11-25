1/1
Joseph D. Moubray
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph D. Moubray

Richmond - Joseph D. Moubray, age 87, of Richmond, Indiana, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Dayton Veterans Medical Center in Ohio.

Born May 16, 1933, in Dresden, Tennessee, to William and Lois Winston Moubray, Joseph moved to Richmond in 1996. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1960. Joseph was a welder by trade. He enjoyed gardening, carpentry, playing guitar, and listening to the radio.

Survivors include his children, Ernie (Judy) Moubray of Wichita Falls, Texas, Lois Jean (Edward) Kozar and Karen Sue (Dave) Coffman, both of Richmond, and Jean (Delton) Smith of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and many friends, including special neighbors, Scott and May O'Malley.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 19 years, Emma Jean Brown Moubray, who died July 10, 2013, and parents.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we regret to inform you that services for Joseph D. Moubray will be private with Pastor Allen Henderson officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery with military honors provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Doan & Mills Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved