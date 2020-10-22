Joseph George Fessler
Richmond - Joseph George Fessler, age 61, of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at the Dayton Veterans Medical Center.
Born August 27, 1959, in Richmond, Indiana, to Walter George and Joyce Ann Edwards Fessler, Joe lived in Richmond most of his life. He was a 1977 graduate of Richmond High School. Joe served in the U.S. Navy for over 15 years, including in Desert Storm and on the USS America, USS Nassau, and USS Ricketts. He was a former president of Indiana Bassett Hound Association. Joe was a ham radio operator and enjoyed fishing and riding motorcycles. He lived to watch the Cincinnati Reds play ball.
Survivors include his sisters, Mary Ann (Billie) Newton of Liberty, Indiana, and Cathy (Dean) Richardson of Richmond; brothers, John (Nancy) Fessler of Lexington, Kentucky, and Chris Fessler of Richmond; nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Teresa McGuire.
There will be a private graveside service for Joseph George Fessler at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery with military honors provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Memorial contributions may be made to: ALS Association Indiana Chapter, 7202 East 87th Street, #102, Indianapolis, IN 46256 or Dayton VAMC Voluntary Service, 4100 West 3rd Street, Dayton, OH 45428. (Please note in the memo field for the Richmond VA Clinic or for the Dayton VA Spinal Cord Clinic.)
