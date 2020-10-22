1/1
Joseph George Fessler
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph George Fessler

Richmond - Joseph George Fessler, age 61, of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at the Dayton Veterans Medical Center.

Born August 27, 1959, in Richmond, Indiana, to Walter George and Joyce Ann Edwards Fessler, Joe lived in Richmond most of his life. He was a 1977 graduate of Richmond High School. Joe served in the U.S. Navy for over 15 years, including in Desert Storm and on the USS America, USS Nassau, and USS Ricketts. He was a former president of Indiana Bassett Hound Association. Joe was a ham radio operator and enjoyed fishing and riding motorcycles. He lived to watch the Cincinnati Reds play ball.

Survivors include his sisters, Mary Ann (Billie) Newton of Liberty, Indiana, and Cathy (Dean) Richardson of Richmond; brothers, John (Nancy) Fessler of Lexington, Kentucky, and Chris Fessler of Richmond; nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; cousins; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Teresa McGuire.

There will be a private graveside service for Joseph George Fessler at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery with military honors provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Memorial contributions may be made to: ALS Association Indiana Chapter, 7202 East 87th Street, #102, Indianapolis, IN 46256 or Dayton VAMC Voluntary Service, 4100 West 3rd Street, Dayton, OH 45428. (Please note in the memo field for the Richmond VA Clinic or for the Dayton VA Spinal Cord Clinic.)

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Doan & Mills Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved