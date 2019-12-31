|
Joseph Krupa
Richmond - Joseph L. Krupa, 59, passed away December 27,2019. In life he was a jovial soul who made those around him smile and laugh with abandon. He traveled around the world spreading that infectious smile to anyone he came into contact with.
Joe was an adventurer. Whether it was a trip to the nearest state park, national park, national forest, or a trip around the world with a myriad of stops, he relished his surroundings. Backpacking in the mountains, scuba diving in the world's oceans, and 4-wheeling into every remote place he could get to were favorite activities. He loved this Earth and the animals that inhabit it, and they seemed to love him. You would often see him catch flies in the house and return them to their real home outside. The same held true for all animals - well, most anyway. He would still smash a pesky mosquito. He often repeated his story about being in the desert, camping of course, and alone. Late at night, he started singing, which he did quite regularly. This particular night, he managed to stoke the interest of a coyote pack. As he was Singing, he looked out into the area around his campfire, and all he could see was the glow of eyes from a dozen or so coyotes being serenaded by this brave human. When he finished, they paraded calmly back to their desert home.
Joe also liked to cook. Certainly not a chef, but he did like to experiment. Most of the time it turned out to be very good, but there were certainly issues from time to time. We ate it anyway, knowing that it was made with love.
Joseph Lee Krupa was born November 22, 1960, in Xenia, OH, to George and Mary Jeanne Krupa. He graduated from Richmond High School in Richmond, IN, in 1979. High grades and his high intellect helped him get into Rose Hulman Institute of Technology as a ROTC cadet, where he graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Mechanical Engineering. Later, he earned a Masters Degree from the University of Southern California, and in 2000, a Law Degree from the University of Michigan. He was a patent attorney, and worked in Salt Lake City, UT, and Singapore.
After his time at Rose Hulman, he entered the US Army in the Military Intelligence field. He served for 9 years, from 1983 to 1992, and was stationed in Seoul. South Korea; Berlin, Germany; Fort Huachuca, AZ; and with the 101st Airborne in Clarksville, TN. While with the 101st Airborne, he deployed to Saudi Arabia and Iraq as part of Desert Storm.
Survivors include one brother, Jerry Krupa (Teresa Scott) of New Paris, OH; two nephews, Travis Dale (Chelsi) of Richmond, IN; Ben Marks (Liz Horn) Greensfork, IN; seven nieces, Desirae Miller, (Chris Cavallo); lindsi Miller, Torrance, CA; Lorin Miller (Robert Monkhouse) Lomita, CA; Jerrica Krupa (Joseph Horsley) of Muncie, IN; Tabitha Crisp (Joe) of Richmond IN; Holly Hartranft (Jeremy) Louisville, KY; Amanda Andrews (Brandon) Fort Carson, CO; cousins, aunts, uncles, and a host of friends. Joe was preceded in death by both parents; sister, Jana Miller; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. There will be no funeral service. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020