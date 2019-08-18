|
Joseph (Joe) L. Rosser
Mesa, AZ - Joseph (Joe) L. Rosser, 85, passed away at Grand Court Mesa Senior Living, Mesa, AZ on AUG 12, 2019.
Joe was born NOV 26, 1933, the youngest of nine children, to Edward and Regent (Moore) Rosser, in Centerville, IN, and attended both Richmond and Centerville High Schools.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Elizabeth (Bane) Rosser and sisters and brothers Dorothy Straub, Charlotte Rosser, George Rosser, Robert Rosser, Christine (Louise) Lowry, Richard Rosser and Erma Knoll.
Joe is survived by Joan Bogden (Sister) of Huntington Beach, CA, and three children: Cindy Maple (Husband Gary), Gold Canyon, AZ, David Rosser (Wife Linda), Hardeeville, SC, and Michelle Rosser, Richmond, IN. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews as well as special in-laws.
A memorial service to celebrate Joe's Life will be held at 4:00 P.M., Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Wesleyan Church Worship Center, 5600 U.S. Highway 27 North, Richmond, IN. An additional service was previously held at the Grand Court Mesa Senior Living on August 16, 2019 for family and friends in the Mesa, AZ area.
