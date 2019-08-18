Services
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Wesleyan Church Worship Center
5600 U.S. Highway 27 North
Richmond, IN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Rosser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph L. (Joe) Rosser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph L. (Joe) Rosser Obituary
Joseph (Joe) L. Rosser

Mesa, AZ - Joseph (Joe) L. Rosser, 85, passed away at Grand Court Mesa Senior Living, Mesa, AZ on AUG 12, 2019.

Joe was born NOV 26, 1933, the youngest of nine children, to Edward and Regent (Moore) Rosser, in Centerville, IN, and attended both Richmond and Centerville High Schools.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Elizabeth (Bane) Rosser and sisters and brothers Dorothy Straub, Charlotte Rosser, George Rosser, Robert Rosser, Christine (Louise) Lowry, Richard Rosser and Erma Knoll.

Joe is survived by Joan Bogden (Sister) of Huntington Beach, CA, and three children: Cindy Maple (Husband Gary), Gold Canyon, AZ, David Rosser (Wife Linda), Hardeeville, SC, and Michelle Rosser, Richmond, IN. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews as well as special in-laws.

A memorial service to celebrate Joe's Life will be held at 4:00 P.M., Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Wesleyan Church Worship Center, 5600 U.S. Highway 27 North, Richmond, IN. An additional service was previously held at the Grand Court Mesa Senior Living on August 16, 2019 for family and friends in the Mesa, AZ area.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.