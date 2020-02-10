|
Joseph M. Cox
Richmond - Joseph M. Cox, age 59, of Richmond, died Saturday afternoon (February 8, 2020) at IU Health Methodist Hospital. Joe was born in Richmond on October 21, 1960 to Bud and Billie Cox and had lived here all of his life. He was a graduate of Centerville High School and was employed as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service where he recently completed 25 years of service. Joe was an avid patron of the casinos and enjoyed playing golf. He found great pleasure in drinking beer with friends and in listening to the music of the Eagles. He also enjoyed, with friends, Menu Item #5 at El Rodeo
Survivors include his wife Terri, with whom he would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in July of this year; daughters Nicki (Mark) Hoffman and Loree (Matt) Cooper; grandchildren Audrey, Abe and Charlotte Hoffman and Jackson and Quinton Cooper; sister Dayna Richard; uncle Tom (Nancy) Cox; nieces, nephews and cousins
A memorial service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday (February 13, 2020) in Riggle - Waltermann Mortuary. Friends may call on Thursday (February 13, 2020) from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. As anyone who knew Joe would understand: "LATER"
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020