Joseph Phillip Webb
Richmond - Joseph Phillip Webb, age 79, of Richmond, Indiana, died Friday, August 30, 2019, at his home.
Joseph was born December 20, 1939, in Richmond, Indiana, to Kenneth and Margaret Mosey Webb. He served in the U.S. Navy.
There will be no public services for Joseph Phillip Webb. Burial will be in Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 1, 2019