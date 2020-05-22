|
Joseph Russell
Richmond - Joseph W. Russell, born on October 27, 1927, in Brownstown Indiana, died due to an extended illness at his residence at Friends Fellowship Community in Richmond Indiana on May 20, 2020 at the age of 92.
Joseph graduated from Brownstown High School and attended Indiana Central College. He also had an Honorable Discharge from the United States Navy as Seaman First Class in Bainbridge MD. He was a District Manager for Colonial Life & Accident for many years.
He enjoyed playing golf and was a member of Hartley Hills Golf Course in New Castle, Indiana. He also loved to hunt and fish in his younger years.
Mr. Russell is survived by his sister, Mary Winklepleck, daughter and son-in-law, Laura Diane and Wayne Loudy of Richmond IN, daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Ronald Irvine of New Paris, OH, and son, Stephen Russell of Richmond IN; four grandchildren, Lisa Curts Hutchens, Brian Curts, Hannah Russell and Emilee Russell along with three great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Louis and Bertie (Hurley) Russell, sister, Lois Dalton and brother, James Russell, wives Martha Patterson Russell and Barbara Russell Leister who was the Mother of his Children.
A private ceremony will be conducted by Winklepleck & Brock Funeral Home in Brownstown on Wednesday May 27, 2020. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery with full military graveside rites conducted by VFW Post 1925, American Legion Post 89, Disabled Veterans 47, Korean & Vietnam Veterans, all of Seymour, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 22 to May 23, 2020