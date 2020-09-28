1/1
Josephine Clark
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine Clark

Richmond, IN - Josephine Clark, age 92, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Golden Living Center-Oak Park. She was born April 19, 1928, in Hamilton, Ohio, and had lived in Richmond all her adult life. She married Orville F. Clark in 1944.

She loved and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Survivors include her daughter: Vivian (Vicki) Bane; six grandchildren: Nancy Clark-McClimans, Karianne Clark-Noyes, Stephanie (Randy) Lathrop, Sherri (Scott) Vance, Brian Bane and Ron Bane; fifteen great grandchildren: twenty-one great great grandchildren; and one great great great grandchild.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband: Orville F. Clark; son: Robert Lee Clark and two great grandchildren.

She will be laid to rest at Earlham Cemetery on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 12 Noon. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved