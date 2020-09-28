Josephine Clark
Richmond, IN - Josephine Clark, age 92, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Golden Living Center-Oak Park. She was born April 19, 1928, in Hamilton, Ohio, and had lived in Richmond all her adult life. She married Orville F. Clark in 1944.
She loved and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Survivors include her daughter: Vivian (Vicki) Bane; six grandchildren: Nancy Clark-McClimans, Karianne Clark-Noyes, Stephanie (Randy) Lathrop, Sherri (Scott) Vance, Brian Bane and Ron Bane; fifteen great grandchildren: twenty-one great great grandchildren; and one great great great grandchild.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband: Orville F. Clark; son: Robert Lee Clark and two great grandchildren.
She will be laid to rest at Earlham Cemetery on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 12 Noon. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com