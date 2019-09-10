|
|
Josh Hutzell
Fountain City - Joshua David "Josh" Hutzell, 32, of Fountain City, passed away on Saturday, September 7.
Josh was born in Wayne County, Indiana on May 27, 1987. He attended Randolph Southern High School. He formerly worked as a technician at GTI in Greenville, Ohio and most recently worked in construction. He enjoyed fishing, coon hunting and playing poker.
Josh will be missed by his mother & step-father, Penny Fudge Smith and Bart Smith; father & step-mother, Gary Hutzell & Susan Toschlog Hutzell; daughter, Kaylee Lynn Hutzell; son, Javin James Hutzell; his companion, Chasity Hill and her children Chasta, Hailey, Ava and Cole; paternal grandmother, Marie Hutzell; sister, Stephanie Hutzell and her companion, Eric Woodruff; step-sisters, Lindsey Nicholson and her husband, Jonathan; Brittnie Moore; step-brother, Tylar Saunders; nephews, David and Jaden and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Josh was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Larry Fudge and Wilma Roark; and paternal grandfather, Jim Hutzell.
Josh's life will be celebrated at 2:00 pm on Friday, September 13 at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City. Interment will follow at a later date in Spartanburg Cemetery.
Family and friends may gather from 1-2 pm on Friday, September 13, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are encouraged for the benefit of Josh's children, in care of Kerra Mendenhall.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com .
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 10, 2019