Services
Smith-McQuiston Funeral Home
321 Us 27 S
Fountain City, IN 47341
(765) 847-2612
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Smith-McQuiston Funeral Home
321 Us 27 S
Fountain City, IN 47341
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Smith-McQuiston Funeral Home
321 Us 27 S
Fountain City, IN 47341
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josh Hutzell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josh Hutzell


1987 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josh Hutzell Obituary
Josh Hutzell

Fountain City - Joshua David "Josh" Hutzell, 32, of Fountain City, passed away on Saturday, September 7.

Josh was born in Wayne County, Indiana on May 27, 1987. He attended Randolph Southern High School. He formerly worked as a technician at GTI in Greenville, Ohio and most recently worked in construction. He enjoyed fishing, coon hunting and playing poker.

Josh will be missed by his mother & step-father, Penny Fudge Smith and Bart Smith; father & step-mother, Gary Hutzell & Susan Toschlog Hutzell; daughter, Kaylee Lynn Hutzell; son, Javin James Hutzell; his companion, Chasity Hill and her children Chasta, Hailey, Ava and Cole; paternal grandmother, Marie Hutzell; sister, Stephanie Hutzell and her companion, Eric Woodruff; step-sisters, Lindsey Nicholson and her husband, Jonathan; Brittnie Moore; step-brother, Tylar Saunders; nephews, David and Jaden and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Josh was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Larry Fudge and Wilma Roark; and paternal grandfather, Jim Hutzell.

Josh's life will be celebrated at 2:00 pm on Friday, September 13 at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City. Interment will follow at a later date in Spartanburg Cemetery.

Family and friends may gather from 1-2 pm on Friday, September 13, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are encouraged for the benefit of Josh's children, in care of Kerra Mendenhall.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com .
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josh's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now