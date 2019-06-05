Joshua R. Robinson



Centerville, Ind. - Joshua R. Robinson, age 14, of Centerville, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 31, 2019.



Born September 17, 2004, in Richmond, Indiana, to Angie Smith Capps and Rick Robinson, Josh was a life-long resident of Wayne County. There's so much to say about Josh. If you knew him, you really knew him. In addition to loving YouTube, music, playing soccer, and his amazing abilities with all things electronic, Josh was unapologetically himself. He thought deeply about everything and everyone. Josh was intensely curious and really wanted to understand the world. He was on a different wavelength, one that was enlightened by something most people can't see. Josh challenged the "normal". He was deeply empathetic, very sweet, deep thinking, brave, and courageous. Josh loved intensely and was loved back just as intensely by his family. His family will forever miss him, as he was a driving force in their lives. Josh's final gift was his gifts of life to six people, and he was able to give the gift of sight to someone for the very first time. They will see through Josh's eyes, and the world will be beautiful.



Survivors include his mother, Angie Smith Capps of Centerville; father, Rick Robinson of Richmond; brothers, Lucas Smith and Garrett Catey, both of Centerville and Chris Robinson of Richmond; grandparents, Alan Smith of Richmond, Julie (Steve) Comer of Glenwood, Indiana, and Richard Robinson of Richmond; great-grandmothers, Ann Wagner and Shirley Smith; aunts and uncles, including, Kristi Comer, Danielle Greene, Madonna Gray, and Nick Comer; great-aunts and great-uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Starr Ann Robinson; great-grandparents, Clifford Wagner and Shelby Smith; and aunt, Brandi Newton.



Visitation for Joshua R. Robinson will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Bethesda Worship Center, 2200 Peacock Road, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Bethesda Worship Center with Pastor Dave Newman officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Riley Hospital for Children, Memorial Foundation, 30 South Meridian Street, Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204 or Indiana Donor Network, 3760 Guion Road, Indianapolis, IN 46222.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary