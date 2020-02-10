|
Joshua Smith
Winchester - Joshua William Smith, 31, was born December 15, 1988 in Richmond, Indiana to Bill and Deanna Smith. God has freed him from all addictions that controlled his life for many years. He lost his earthly battle and died unexpectedly on February 8, 2020 in Winchester, Indiana.
He lived most of his life in Richmond, he attended Lifted Church and was recently saved. Joshua proudly served in Iraq as a scout in the Army National Guard. He loved his family, and had a huge heart, he was an avid Cowboys fan. He was known for always clowning around trying to get people to laugh. He loved scary movies.
He leaves to cherish his memory his mother Deanna Smith of Richmond; grandmother Carol Shoemaker of Richmond, son Damon Smith; sisters Michelle Thomas (Jeff) of Winchester, Indiana and Michelle Smith of Richmond; brothers Jay (Courtney) Hammond of Hamilton, Ohio; Jeromy (Meagan) Hammond of Richmond; Wayne Wert of Richmond; nieces Britlyn, Rosie, Aleia, Jerah , Belle, Corstantina, Maria, Anestasia and Esperonza; Nephew Bryce, Hunter, Anthony and William Michael; great nieces and nephews, uncle Larry (Lorraine) Smith; aunts Mary Ann Reyes (Humberto) and Cheryl Kinney. He also leaves a host of cousins and fiends, his girlfriend Katera Alcorn and a great aunt Lou Uhte of Texas.
He was preceded in death by his dad Bill Smith; papaws Hank Shoemaker and Bill Smith; aunt Brenda Prescott, sister Shawn Smith; uncles Brian and Kelly shoemaker; great uncle Bob Uhte of Texas.
Special thanks to the Journey Home in Winchester, Indiana.
Family and friends my visit on Thursday February 13, 2020 from 4:00pm-6:30pm , with a memorial service to follow at Lifted Church, 715 East Main Street (Old Veach's Toy Store Downtown). Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020