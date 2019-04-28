|
Joy Collette (Crouch) Hall
Cambridge City - Joy Collette (Crouch) Hall, 62, of Cambridge City, passed on March 31st.
Loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister.
Joy was preceded in death by her daughter, Sunnza; mother, Darlene; step-father, Gerald; and father, Calvin.
She is survived by her husband, Hubert; her children, James, Jason, and Dawn; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren (with another on the way); step-mother, Mary; and step-brothers, Jason, Rex, and Steven.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Joy at a later date.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 28, 2019