Joy Collette (Crouch) Hall

Joy Collette (Crouch) Hall Obituary
Joy Collette (Crouch) Hall

Cambridge City - Joy Collette (Crouch) Hall, 62, of Cambridge City, passed on March 31st.

Loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister.

Joy was preceded in death by her daughter, Sunnza; mother, Darlene; step-father, Gerald; and father, Calvin.

She is survived by her husband, Hubert; her children, James, Jason, and Dawn; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren (with another on the way); step-mother, Mary; and step-brothers, Jason, Rex, and Steven.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Joy at a later date.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 28, 2019
