1/
Joyce A. Loudy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce A. Loudy

Richmond - Joyce Ann Loudy, 78, of Richmond, died Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Reid Health. She was born in Richmond on December 29, 1941 to William Drook and Paralee Philpot. She lived most of her life in the Richmond area. Survivors include 4 children, Mike Loudy, Mark Loudy, Grady Loudy, Jr.and Larry Loudy; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and 4 siblings, Kenny Drook, Nancy Drook, David Drook and Robert Drook. She was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Loudy; 2 daughters, Mary Alice Loudy and Marsha Burgess; 5 brothers, John Drook, William Drook, Tommy Drook, Gary Street and Phillip Drook; a sister, Judy Street. Visitation will be 11 AM to 1 PM on Saturday, September 12, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Services will follow at 1 PM. Pastor Rick Alvey will officiate. Burial will be in Goshen Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved