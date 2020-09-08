Joyce A. Loudy
Richmond - Joyce Ann Loudy, 78, of Richmond, died Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Reid Health. She was born in Richmond on December 29, 1941 to William Drook and Paralee Philpot. She lived most of her life in the Richmond area. Survivors include 4 children, Mike Loudy, Mark Loudy, Grady Loudy, Jr.and Larry Loudy; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and 4 siblings, Kenny Drook, Nancy Drook, David Drook and Robert Drook. She was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Loudy; 2 daughters, Mary Alice Loudy and Marsha Burgess; 5 brothers, John Drook, William Drook, Tommy Drook, Gary Street and Phillip Drook; a sister, Judy Street. Visitation will be 11 AM to 1 PM on Saturday, September 12, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Services will follow at 1 PM. Pastor Rick Alvey will officiate. Burial will be in Goshen Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com