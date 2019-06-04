|
Joyce A. Moore
Columbus - Joyce A. Moore, 89, of Columbus, passed away peacefully at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.
Joyce was born October 9, 1929, in Richmond, Indiana, the daughter of Donald J. and Mildred Sieweke Byrket. On September 8, 1950, she married Max Richard Moore. He preceded her in death on May 21, 2012.
Mrs. Moore was a longtime member of New Hope Christian Church. She spent most of her life as a homemaker, raising five children. Joyce enjoyed sewing, knitting and cooking. Later in life, she was able to enjoy traveling and visiting many different parts of the world. Mrs. Moore also enjoyed attending sporting events to watch her grandchildren participate in their favorite sport. It is no secret that Joyce especially loved candy making for friends and family.
Survivors include her children, Steven (Hope) Moore of Eaton, Ohio, Deborah Mussler of Ft. Wayne, Jeffery Moore of Columbus, Pamela (Randy) Collier of Brown County, Indiana, Jennifer Bates of Ft. Wayne; grandchildren, Nathan (Kelsey Wilson) Hake of Brookville, Ohio, Anthony (Jocelyn) Hake of Lake Saint Louis, Missouri, Amanda Moore, Amy Moore, both of Columbus, Stephan (Kathy) Empson of Seattle, Washington, Stacey (Ben) Hamm of Columbia City, Indiana, Christi (Erik) Demarco of Ft. Wayne, Jenifer Thompson, Jamie Collier, both of Columbus, John (Mallory) Bates, Chelsea (Jordan) Federspiel, Shelby (Matthew) Mansfield, all of Ft. Wayne; 21 great-grandchildren; brothers, Donald Jack Byrket of Englewood, Ohio, Jerry (Pat) Byrket of South Carolina; sister, Judy Jackson of Fountain City, Indiana; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Max.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Friday at New Hope Christian Church with John Sichting officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home on Washington Street and from 9:00 a.m. until the time service Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in Richmond, Indiana. The graveside committal service will take place Friday at 2:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the MS Association of America or New Hope Christian Church.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the Moore family and a video tribute may be viewed at barkesweaverglick.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 4, 2019