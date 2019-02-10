|
Joyce Ann Conley
Queen Creek, AZ - Joyce Ann Conley, 81 of Queen Creek, Arizona passed away Wednesday morning February 6, 2019 after a long illness. The only daughter of the late Andrew and Ora Ann Wiwi, Joyce was born on February 11, 1937, in Batesville IN.
Joyce graduated from Brookville High School in 1956. She moved to Richmond IN and later married John Everett Conley on June 29, 1962. They lived in the Richmond area until moving to Arizona in 1986. Joyce enjoyed music and gardening. Joyce was an active member of Northside Church of Christ in Richmond IN and played the organ or piano for the majority of her life. She continued to play for the Sun Lakes Baptist Church in Sun Lakes Arizona until memory issues forced her to retire.
Joyce is survived by her son John (Andy) Conley (Marisa) and daughters Beth Kruse (Paul) and Trisha Knierim (Ken). Eight grandchildren, Amanda, Mitchel, Samantha, David, Megan, Fernanda, Mariana, and Rene and four great-grandchildren. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband John Everett Conley.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Premier Hospice in Mesa Arizona for their loving care.
A private grave side ceremony will be held at the City of Mesa Cemetery in Mesa Arizona. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Banners Alzheimer's Institute (banneralz.org) or Northside Church of Christ in Richmond Indiana.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 10, 2019