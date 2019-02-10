Services
Melcher Mortuary Chapel of the Roses
43 South Stapley Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204
(480) 964-4537
For more information about
Joyce Conley
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Conley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Ann Conley


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce Ann Conley Obituary
Joyce Ann Conley

Queen Creek, AZ - Joyce Ann Conley, 81 of Queen Creek, Arizona passed away Wednesday morning February 6, 2019 after a long illness. The only daughter of the late Andrew and Ora Ann Wiwi, Joyce was born on February 11, 1937, in Batesville IN.

Joyce graduated from Brookville High School in 1956. She moved to Richmond IN and later married John Everett Conley on June 29, 1962. They lived in the Richmond area until moving to Arizona in 1986. Joyce enjoyed music and gardening. Joyce was an active member of Northside Church of Christ in Richmond IN and played the organ or piano for the majority of her life. She continued to play for the Sun Lakes Baptist Church in Sun Lakes Arizona until memory issues forced her to retire.

Joyce is survived by her son John (Andy) Conley (Marisa) and daughters Beth Kruse (Paul) and Trisha Knierim (Ken). Eight grandchildren, Amanda, Mitchel, Samantha, David, Megan, Fernanda, Mariana, and Rene and four great-grandchildren. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband John Everett Conley.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Premier Hospice in Mesa Arizona for their loving care.

A private grave side ceremony will be held at the City of Mesa Cemetery in Mesa Arizona. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Banners Alzheimer's Institute (banneralz.org) or Northside Church of Christ in Richmond Indiana.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.