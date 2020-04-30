|
Joyce Ann Owen
Richmond - Joyce Ann Owen, age 83, of Richmond, Indiana, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Reid Health.
Born December 10, 1936, in Richmond, Indiana, to James and Dorothy Fuller Hill, Joyce was a life-long resident of this community. She was a 1955 graduate of Richmond High School. Joyce worked at Stride Rite for 28 years. She was the owner of Sew It Seams. Joyce was a member of Central United Methodist Church and Eta Pi Kappa Sorority. She enjoyed sewing and gardening.
Joyce's favorite saying was, "A woman is like a tea bag; you never know how strong she is until she is in hot water." Her strength was amazing and defined her; she fought off 15 years of cancer.
Survivors include her daughters, Cathy (Jerry) Hauptstueck of Prosper, Texas, Carol (Tim) Owen-Clark of Richmond, and Cindy (Kip) Ingram of Bogart, Georgia; grandchildren, Tarah Baumgartner, Brice (Brooke Poitevint) Baumgartner, Corey (fiancée, Leyla Acar-Miller) Clark, and Jessica and Kole Ingram; great-granddaughter, Olive Poitevint; sister, Carolyn (Duane) Peka of Bluffton, South Carolina; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Carl Edward Owen Jr., who died October 27, 2019; parents; and brother, David Hill.
A family gathering for Joyce Ann Owen will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Reid Foundation for the Hospice Program, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020