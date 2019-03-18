|
Joyce Arlene Snowden
Anderson - Joyce Arlene Snowden of Anderson IN. lost her battle with cancer on March 14th 2019, She was born September 26th 1964 in Richmond IN. to Arlis Snowden and Lillie Mae Morefield-Snowden-Bowman. She passed in her home surrounded by family and loved ones, attended by hospice. Joyce retired from Hoosier Park Casino Anderson in January 2018. Joyce enjoyed nature, fishing and competition shooting. She loved her family and very much cherished spending time with them.
Joyce is survived by her Partner Tom Clark, Mother Lillie Mae Bowman, Stepmother Lynn Snowden, Her Children Rachel Snowden (Nick Gadd) Ron Mckinney, and Ershal Clabaugh. Grandchildren, Mackenzie Neely, Lacey Neely, Olivia Mckinney, Kyson Clabaugh, Kaiden Clabaugh. Her siblings, Diana Snowden-Redd (Paul) John Snowden (Debra) Kevin Snowden (Lorita) Charles Snowden, Robert Snowden (Chevelle), TJ Snowden, Amanda Snowden, neices, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her Father Arlis Snowden, Stepfather James Bowman, Sister Tammy Snowden-Tipton, and Grandparents.
Date and location of Memorial Service will be announced at a later date
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 18, 2019