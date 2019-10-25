|
|
Joyce Brower
Cambridge City - Joyce Brower, 84, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday October 24, 2019 at Reid Hospital in Richmond, Indiana. A daughter of the late Robert Watson and Dortha Mae (Newell) Gift, Joyce was born in Converse, Indiana on April 6, 1935. Joyce grew up in the first cottage on Tippecanoe Lake which was built by her grandfather Luther Gift. It was there that she developed her lifelong love of nature and people. She was a graduate of North Webster High School, participated in athletics, was an avid snow skier and skater. She loved all animals and flower gardening. Joyce was an avid mushroom hunter and the leading authority on all things "Morel". She was the go to person for information on when these delicacies made their appearance in the spring. Her children will always remember their mother for creating a home where friends and family came together to laugh, tell stories and spend time. She made a house a home. Joyce was a great cook, enjoyed adventure, traveling all over the world and spending winters in Florida with her late husband, Jim.
Survivors include her 3 children, Mike (April) Brower, Valorie (Brian) Cutler and Steven (Linda) Brower; 6 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 1 brother, Lloyd Robert Gift.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Brower on February 22, 2016. They were married in North Webster, Indiana on March 19, 1955 and a stillborn brother, Baby Gift.
Visitation and a time to share memories will be from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday October 27, 2019 at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin, where cremation will follow. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Riverside Cemetery in Cambridge City.
Online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019