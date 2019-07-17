Services
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Campbellstown United Church of Christ
2890 W. Florence-Campbellstown Rd.
Eaton, OH
View Map
1922 - 2019
Joyce Clem Obituary
Joyce Clem

Eaton - Joyce O. Clem, age 96, of Eaton, OH passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Greenbriar Nursing Center in Eaton. She was born September 20, 1922 in Eaton to the late David and Linnet (Brouse) Rinehart. Joyce was a graduate of Manchester College in Manchester, IN and taught music for ten years. She was a member of the LYRIC Club in Preble County. She was also a member of the Campbellstown United Church of Christ where she played the organ for many years. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Galen Clem who passed away in 1993; and brother David Rinehart who passed away in 2016. She is survived by her daughter Jo Lynn Clem of Ft. Wayne, IN; son Gary Lee (Brenda) Clem of Charlotte, NC; two grandchildren: Julie (David) Toschlog of Greenwood, IN and Jenna (Casey) Workman of Newport, NC; and three great grandchildren: Drew, Carter and Callie. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Campbellstown United Church of Christ, 2890 W. Florence-Campbellstown Rd., Eaton, OH 45320 with Pastor Alicia Schrodel officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at the Girton-Schmidt & Boucher-Gard Funeral Home, 226 W. Main St., Eaton, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 17, 2019
