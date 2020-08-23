Joyce Durham
Pershing - Joyce Ann Durham, 86, passed away Friday evening August 21, 2020 at Ambassador Healthcare in Centerville, Indiana. A daughter of the late Francis and Martha (West) Mathes, Joyce was born in Connersville, Indiana on May 24, 1934. She was a graduate of Liberty High School with the class of 1952. A longtime Pershing resident, she had lived with her daughter, Bev, prior to moving to Ambassador Healthcare 3 years ago. Joyce and her late husband, Irvin Ralph Durham were married on January 23, 1952 at Mt. Pleasant Church in Union County, Indiana. Together they owned and operated Kaiser Supply in Pershing for several years, where they specialized in heating and plumbing sales and service. Joyce enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Cambridge City and helped with Meals on Wheels at the Western Wayne Senior Center. In her leisure, Joyce enjoyed playing cards and BINGO.
Survivors include 2 children, Beverly (Timothy) Ripberger of Cambridge City and Michael S. (Melissa) Durham of Richmond; 5 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 3 great- great grandchildren; 1 sister, Sue Fields.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband on February 21, 1987.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday August 26, 2020 at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin. Pastor Marianne Nichols will officiate. Burial will follow at Zion's Lutheran Cemetery in Pershing. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday August 25th.
Memorial Contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave.- Fl.17/ Chicago, IL 60601
Online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com