1/1
Joyce Durham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Durham

Pershing - Joyce Ann Durham, 86, passed away Friday evening August 21, 2020 at Ambassador Healthcare in Centerville, Indiana. A daughter of the late Francis and Martha (West) Mathes, Joyce was born in Connersville, Indiana on May 24, 1934. She was a graduate of Liberty High School with the class of 1952. A longtime Pershing resident, she had lived with her daughter, Bev, prior to moving to Ambassador Healthcare 3 years ago. Joyce and her late husband, Irvin Ralph Durham were married on January 23, 1952 at Mt. Pleasant Church in Union County, Indiana. Together they owned and operated Kaiser Supply in Pershing for several years, where they specialized in heating and plumbing sales and service. Joyce enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Cambridge City and helped with Meals on Wheels at the Western Wayne Senior Center. In her leisure, Joyce enjoyed playing cards and BINGO.

Survivors include 2 children, Beverly (Timothy) Ripberger of Cambridge City and Michael S. (Melissa) Durham of Richmond; 5 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 3 great- great grandchildren; 1 sister, Sue Fields.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband on February 21, 1987.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday August 26, 2020 at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin. Pastor Marianne Nichols will officiate. Burial will follow at Zion's Lutheran Cemetery in Pershing. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday August 25th.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave.- Fl.17/ Chicago, IL 60601

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin
1993 Cumberland Street
Dublin, IN 47335
(765) 478-5161
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved